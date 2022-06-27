bidyut baran saha
Kyushu University
Fukuoka, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Sohag University
Sohag, Egypt
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona, Spain
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Nanyang Technological University
Singapore, Singapore
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Waterloo
Waterloo, Canada
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Institute of Chemistry of Organometallic Compounds, Department of Chemical Sciences and Materials Technologies, National Research Council (CNR)
Firenze, Italy
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Technical University of Denmark
Kongens Lyngby, Denmark
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
Widener University
Chester, United States
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion
University of Hertfordshire
Hatfield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Thermal Energy Storage and Conversion