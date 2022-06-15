Scope

The Thermal Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and technology in the field of thermal management. In a world transformed by the Industrial Revolution and now reliant on electronics and electricity, thermal management is crucial for engineered systems.

Under the leadership of Prof. Dominic Groulx from Dalhousie University's Department of Mechanical Engineering, we welcome submissions exploring various aspects of thermal engineering. We're particularly interested in research that bridges fundamental studies and practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design and validation of thermal management systems

development, modeling, and use of heat pipes for management solutions

development of innovative heat exchangers for use in thermal management systems

heat transfer enhancement in thermal management systems

temperature control using phase change materials in thermal management systems

techno-economic assessment of thermal management systems

thermal management of batteries, hybrid, and electric vehicles

thermal management of electronics and fuel cells

two-phase/multiphase flow approaches to thermal management

thermofluids components of thermal management systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth, original, rigorous, and significant research and design work in the field of innovative approaches and advancements in thermal management. Work presenting incremental research improvements will not be accepted in the section.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about these technologies' various aspects. The section specifically welcomes research that aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): Affordable and Clean Energy (7), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (9), and Climate Action(13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of thermal engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.