carlos g. aguilar-madera
Autonomous University of Nuevo León
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Autonomous University of Nuevo León
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Isfahan University of Technology
Isfahan, Iran
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
German jordanian university
Amman, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Independent researcher
Las Vegas, United States
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
University of Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Facultad de Ingeniería Química, Universidad Michoacana de San Nicolás de Hidalgo
Morelia, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Chongqing University
Chongqing, China
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Hunan Institute of Science and Technology
Yueyang, China
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Urmia University
Urmia, Iran
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Materials and Energy Research Center
Tehran, Iran
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Department of Engineering, University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Chongqing University
Chongqing, China
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Technological Institute of Celaya
Celaya, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Institute of Engineering, Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology
Tokyo, Japan
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design
Hirosaki University
Hirosaki, Japan
Community Reviewer
Thermal System Design