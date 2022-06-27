seik mansoor ali
Atomic Energy Regulatory Board
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Atomic Energy Regulatory Board
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
Palakkad, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Chennai, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
UPR3021 Institut de combustion, aérothermique,réactivité et environnement (ICARE)
Orléans, France
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Newcastle University
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Peking University
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Jadavpur University
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Kanpur, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Kanpur, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
Indore, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
Mandi, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Anna University
Chennai, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Mumbai, India
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Beijing Institute of Technology
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
Wuhan, China
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering
Clean Combustion Research Center, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Thermochemical Engineering