Frontiers in Toxicology
Clinical Toxicology
Research Topics
Submission open
Pesticides – Can They Tell Us Apart?
Sabrina Tait
Eloisa Dutra Caldas
Submission open
The impact of clinical and environmental toxicological exposures and eye health
Anat Galor
Virender Singh Sangwan
Margarita Calonge
185
views
Submission open
Emerging Talents in Toxicology: Clinical Toxicology 2022
Dilek Battal
Vera Marisa Costa
Submission open
Effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the pattern of intoxication: from self poisoning to substance abuse
Alberto Salomone
Azzurra Schicchi
127
views
Submission open
Insights in Clinical Toxicology: 2022
Kim Peder Dalhoff
148
views