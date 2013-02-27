Article Impact in Frontiers

Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers has introduced a truly innovative feature to democratically judge its readers’ interests in academic publishing called Frontiers Impact Metrics.

Following article acceptance by the Frontiers Review System and publication in one of the journals in the Frontiers Journal Series, advanced internet analytics automatically track down every article’s views and downloads. Every three months, the Frontiers platform analyzes the reading activity based on the inputs of the entire Frontiers Community.

The Frontiers Evaluation System enables both the scholarly community and the general public to directly participate in scoring the academic excellence and social relevance of published research.

Readers’ interests are then translated into new powerful bibliometric indicators and applied to select academically excellent and socially relevant articles, resulting in the most objective, unbiased and democratic assessment of research.

At Frontiers, it is not the opinion of only 2-3 reviewers, however qualified, that determines the importance of a research work, but the entire academic community. Likewise, it is not the ranking of the journal in which an article is published to determine its impact, but the article itself.

This assessment also provides the basis for the distillation of published articles in what is known as the Frontiers Tiering System.

February 27, 2013

