Frontiers | Science News

Tier Climbing Publication in Frontiers

The Frontiers Tiering System is an efficient and transparent method to select outstanding research articles and make them more accessible to the wider research communities up to the general public

When articles are first accepted for publication in Frontiers, they are published in the appropriate online Specialty Section or Specialty Journal, as tier 1 articles. Based on automatic Frontiers Impact Metrics, the top 10% articles in a tier are democratically selected for review as prestigious higher tier articles.

At tier 2 level, they are referred to as either Focused Reviews or Frontiers Commentaries. The authors of the selected articles are therefore invited to revise their research article in a review style focused on the original discovery and with the support of the Frontiers peer review. Focused Reviews and Frontiers Commentaries aim at the broader audience of a field community and are published quarterly in the prestigious tier 2 sections of Field Journals.

The system is designed to gradually distill the most outstanding research through the succession of the Frontiers tiers, evaluated democratically for its academic excellence and social relevance. While climbing up the tier journal system, the research gains more and more visibility and addresses an increasingly broader public.

Related Content

Post related info

February 27, 2013

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content