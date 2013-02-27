Frontiers | Science News

How can I host my own Frontiers Research Topic?

Here is a step by step guide on how to submit and host a Research Topic to drive scholarly communication in your research field

For your online proposal, everything you need is listed below:

1. The Topic Editors: You can host a Research Topic on your own, but many of our most successful Topics were co-hosted by a senior researcher and one or two early-career scientists.

2. A Title:  A compelling and concise title.

3. A Description: Set up the scope of your Research Topic with a maximum of 500 words. Strive for encyclopedic coverage, considering a range of questions, theories, methods, areas of impact, historical perspectives, etc.

4. Deadlines: 6-8 months is often the best time frame, but this is flexible. Consider 2 months for abstract submissions and 4-6 for manuscript submissions.

5. A List of candidate contributors:  Compile a list of researchers that cover as many nuances of your Research Topic as you can think of. Ideally a Topic should receive at least 10-15 manuscripts.

http://vimeo.com/moogaloop.swf?clip_id=52089266All Frontiers publications are free to access (under a Creative Commons license). Like other high-quality open access journals, this means that accepted manuscripts for certain article types are subject to a publishing fee. In the interest of helping researchers run their topics, the fees for Research Topic articles are considerably reduced. For a detailed list of our publishing fees, please see here.

Frontiers’ unique open-science platform makes launching and managing a Research Topic a straightforward process and you will have the full support of the Frontiers editorial office at every step of the way.

If you would like suggest a topic and already have a Frontiers account: please click here. The proposal is subject to approval by the Specialty Chief Editor.

If you do not have a Frontiers account yet, you can quickly register here (for free, of course!). Co-editors will also need to register to serve as Topic Editors. Please note that the Chief Editors would appreciate if you and your co-editors completed the “About” and “Professional Expertise” tabs in your profile.

Thank you and we look forward to receiving your submission!

Related Content

Post related info

February 27, 2013

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Research topics

