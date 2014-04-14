Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers accounts and the Heartbleed security flaw

We would like to notify our community that Frontiers accounts have not been affected by the Heartbleed security flaw.

Our servers do not rely on OpenSSL and are therefore not vulnerable to this security flaw; in addition, since the discovery of Heartbleed, we have conducted a series of checks and patches to even better optimise the security level of our production servers.

Even though there is no reason to believe that Frontiers user credentials have been exposed to this security flaw, it is good practice to regularly change passwords. And so as always, those concerned about the protection of an account should change the password.

April 14, 2014

