Looking for Statistical Editors for Frontiers medical journals

The Frontiers Statistical Editors oversee and ensure validity of statistical methods and analyses of data that are part of research articles submitted to any of the Frontiers medical journals for publication. Articles submitted to a Frontiers medical journal in which concerns about data validity are raised by reviewers or editors will undergo a statistical evaluation by a member of the board. He or she will report on the manuscript containing an assessment of the validity of data, flaws and errors in study design, statistical methods, and analyses will be forwarded to the Handling Editor.

Statistical Editors

General Statistics

Bo Zhang, Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, USA  

Terri Kang Johnson, Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, USA

Bastian Geelhoed, University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), Netherlands

Min Annie Lin, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA

Yingchen Wang, University of North Carolina, USA

Yiling J Cheng, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA

Genetics

Mehmet Tevfik Dorak, Liverpool Hope University, United Kingdom

Sarah Pulit, UMC Utrecht, Netherlands

Clinical Trials

Ding Keyue, Queen’s University, Canada

Xin Cindy Gao, Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, USA

Epidemiology

Cristian Ricci, Regensburg University, Germany

Giovanni Veronesi, University of Insubria, Varese, Italy

For more information please visit Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine

