Looking for Statistical Editors for Frontiers medical journals
Looking for Statistical Editors for Frontiers medical journals
The Frontiers Statistical Editors oversee and ensure validity of statistical methods and analyses of data that are part of research articles submitted to any of the Frontiers medical journals for publication. Articles submitted to a Frontiers medical journal in which concerns about data validity are raised by reviewers or editors will undergo a statistical evaluation by a member of the board. He or she will report on the manuscript containing an assessment of the validity of data, flaws and errors in study design, statistical methods, and analyses will be forwarded to the Handling Editor.
Statistical Editors
General Statistics
Bo Zhang, Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, USA
Terri Kang Johnson, Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, USA
Bastian Geelhoed, University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG), Netherlands
Min Annie Lin, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA
Yingchen Wang, University of North Carolina, USA
Yiling J Cheng, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA
Genetics
Mehmet Tevfik Dorak, Liverpool Hope University, United Kingdom
Sarah Pulit, UMC Utrecht, Netherlands
Clinical Trials
Ding Keyue, Queen’s University, Canada
Xin Cindy Gao, Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, USA
Epidemiology
Cristian Ricci, Regensburg University, Germany
Giovanni Veronesi, University of Insubria, Varese, Italy
