Happy Pi Day and new Applied Mathematics & Statistics Journal

3-14-’15-9:26 — Happy Pi Day ! We celebrated in style yesterday at our Lausanne office, thanks to the impressive and delicious efforts of our colleagues Marie Soulière, Shaun Evans, and Marc Bettex.

And while we’re at it: pi lovers, watch out for our upcoming OA journal Frontiers in Applied Mathematics & Statistics.

As a journal driven and directed by working scientists, for working scientists, Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics will be your portal to fast, high quality peer-reviewed publication – a journal in which authors retain copyright to their work and reach a wide audience through open access.

Recruitment of the editorial board is under way: Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics is sending a call to all top active researchers and applied mathematics and statistics experts, to help us build a dynamic, highly regarded editorial board!

Apply to become either an Associate Editor or a Review Editor.

Read more: http://fron.tiers.in/go/f6gTPB