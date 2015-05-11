Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers launches Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics

Banner

Frontiers is proud to announce the launch of our newest Open Access journal, Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics, which is now open for submissions. Submissions are peer-reviewed on Frontiers’ Interactive Forum through a collaborative, fast, transparent and objective review process. Articles are published as Open Access under the Creative Commons CC-BY license.

Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics also boasts advanced article-level impact analytics and post-publication commenting on all articles. Frontiers’ unique Tiering System showcases the studies with the greatest impact to a wider audience.

Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics has launched with the following Specialty Sections:Mathematical Finance (headed by Prof. Svetlozar Rachev)Mathematics of Biomolecules (headed by Prof. Partice Koehl)Fixed Point Theory (headed by Prof. Hong-Kun Xu )Optimization (headed by Prof. Giuseppe Nicosia )Mathematical Physics (headed by Prof. Emilio Elizalde )

With articles published on:

“Generic convergence of infinite products of nonexpansive mappings with unbounded domains“ “On Macrohedging Problem in Semimartingale Markets”   “CVaR Hedging under Stochastic Interest Rate”  “Multivariate Tempered Stable Model with Long-range Dependence and Time-varying Volatility“

Related Content

Post related info

May 11, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content