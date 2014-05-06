Frontiers Editor Timothy Eglinton elected as Royal Society Fellow

Congratulations to Frontiers Chief Editor Timothy Eglinton who is elected as a Royal Society Fellow

We are delighted to announce that Professor Timothy Eglinton, a Chief Editor of Frontiers in Earth Science and Chair in Biogeoscience, Geological Institute of the Department of Earth Sciences, ETH Zürich, has been elected as a Royal Society Fellow. Prof. Eglinton joined Frontiers last year to lead the speciality section, Biogioscience, within the newly launched open-access journal, Frontiers in Earth Science.

One of the most highly regarded honors awarded to the most eminent scientists, engineers and technologists from the UK and the Commonwealth, Royal Society Fellows are elected for life through a peer review process on the basis of excellence in science.

Prof. Eglinton has revolutionized studies of Earth’s carbon cycle. By developing an entirely new means of tracing the pathways of organic carbon in surface environments, ranging from eroding landforms to rivers, floodplains, the oceanic water column, microbial communities and marine sediments, he has replaced countless estimates and assumptions with accurately known transport times and carbon budgets. His findings have illuminated and reconciled formerly discrepant paleoclimatic records, revealed new forms of microbial life, demonstrated that microorganisms can attack and remobilise billion-year-old organic material, and traced the pathways of petroleum-derived carbon in surface environments.

For more information, visit the Royal Society website.