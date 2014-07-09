Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Göttingen University

We are delighted to inform you that Göttingen University holds a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Göttingen University (partially) covers Article Publishing Charges (APCs), for corresponding authors affiliated with the University, for articles in any of the Frontiers journals via an Open Access Publication Fund.

Göttingen State and University Library (SUB Göttingen) is the administrator of this Fund. For further details and whether you qualify for support from the Fund, please visit the Library’s webpages on Open Access and the Open Access Publication Fund (Publikationsfonds) or contact Ms Sabine Witt witt@sub.uni-goettingen.de.

To find out more about the University’s Open Access policy clear here.

Update: From 2020, the Publication Fund of the University of Göttingen may finance APCs for publishing in Frontiers journals only partially. Corresponding authors affiliated with the University of Göttingen (including Medical Center) are adviced to inform themselves about the conditions in advance.