New section open for submissions: Evolutionary Developmental Biology

Today marks the launch of Evolutionary Developmental Biology, a new section in the community-run open-access journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Evolutionary Developmental Biology is the first new section to be included in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution and will be led by Specialty Chief Editor Alessandro Minelli, professor of Zoology, University of Padova, Italy_._ As the journal grows, new sections will be launched to reflect the multidisciplinary nature of the Ecology and Evolution fields. All sections have a dedicated editorial board of leading, specialist researchers.

Evolutionary Developmental Biology will accept articles dealing with issues that cannot be satisfactorily addressed within either evolutionary biology or developmental biology alone, first of all those dealing with evolvability, or the potential of organisms to evolve. Addressing those questions involves the investigation of the genotype to phenotype map, the diverse and often complex ways in which the phenotype is controlled by genes. It also requires a special attention at the origin and the structure of variation, in particular the features of the developmental system.

The multitude of advantages for authors publishing with Frontiers is still unmatched in the context of academic publishing, in both phases preceding and following publication. These include:

– Open Access publishing for maximum visibility

– Fast Publication – average of 90 days from submission to publication

– Collaborative, fair and rigorous review to ensure high quality

– World class editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles

– Article-level Metrics to track your article’s reach and impact

The Evolutionary Developmental Biology editorial board is composed of the following Associate Editors:

Dr. David Ferrier, University of St Andrews, UK

Professor Giuseppe Fusco, University of Padova, Italy

Professor Nigel Hughes, University of California, USA

Dr. Alistair McGregor, Oxford Brookes University, UK

Professor Armin Moczek, Indiana University, USA

Dr. Yoav Soen, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel

Dr. Ralf Sommer, Max-Planck Institute for Developmental Biology, Germany

Dr. Angelika Stollewerk, Queen Mary University of London, UK

Dr. Stefano Tiozzo, CNRS, France

Professor Andreas Wanninger, University of Vienna, Austria

Associate Editor and Review Editor positions are available. If you would like to apply to join the editorial board, please contact ecologyandevolution.editorial.office@frontiersin.org.