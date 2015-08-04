Frontiers | Science News

  • Science News
  • Life sciences
  • Meet us in Lausanne at the 15th congress of the European Society for Evolutionary Biology (ESEB 2015)

Meet us in Lausanne at the 15th congress of the European Society for Evolutionary Biology (ESEB 2015)

unil_eseb2015

Going to #eseb2015 in Lausanne, Switzerland? Join Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution at the 15th congress of the European Society for Evolutionary Biology this August 10 – 14!

Come chat with us about Open Access publishing, peer-review, becoming an editor while tasting some delicious Swiss chocolates! All questions are welcome and no topic is off limits.

For example, would you like to bring attention to your particular research area?

Honeybee

Why not participate in editing a collection of cutting-edge peer-reviewed articles, called a Research Topic? Recently in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, the Research Topic Ballroom biology: recent insights into honey bee waggle dance communications has been quite successful, with over 8,000 views and 25 authors participating.

If you are interested in social evolution, check out this other Research Topic, on Genetic effects on social traits: empirical studies from social animals – it is currently open for submissions!

![](https://i0.wp.com/blog.frontiersin.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/troubly-rt-description.png#metadata={"contentType":"componentImageLink","href":"http://journal.frontiersin.org/researchtopic/3987/genetic-effects-on-social-traits-empirical-studies-from-social-animals","id":"1676","ariaLabel":"an RT description"})

You can learn more about Research Topics in this brochure.

We are looking forward to seeing you at ESEB 2015!

Related Content

Post related info

August 04, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Life sciences

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content