Frontiers Data Services Workshop 2018: Open Research Data to Support Sustainable Health Initiatives

Frontiers is pleased to host its second Data Services Workshop, to be held on 24 April 2018 at the Hotel Renaissance in Brussels. The meeting is organized in collaboration with the EU Horizon 2020 projects OpenMinTed and OpenUp, in which Frontiers is a full partner, and SwissCore, the Swiss contact office for European research, innovation and education in Brussels.

This year’s workshop focuses on the application of open research data to support sustainable health initiatives. Drawing lessons from recent successes in the use of big data and artificial intelligence in data-intensive health research, it aims to discuss policy challenges and actions necessary in Europe to unleash the full potential of open research data in health for the benefit of society.

To this end, the event will feature panelists from leading institutions and companies specializing in this data-driven health research, together with representatives from academic libraries, patient advocacy, research funders, universities and the European Commission.

The provisional agenda and confirmed panelists are below.

Current agenda

09:00–09:15 Welcome

Fred Fenter – Executive Editor, Frontiers, Lausanne, Switzerland

Michel Goldman – Director, Institute for Interdisciplinary Innovation in HealthCare – I3h, Brussels, Belgium; Field Chief Editor, Frontiers in Medicine

09:15–10:45 Session 1: Breakthroughs in data-intensive health research

Moderator: Charlotte Geerdink – Senior European Advisor for Innovation, Swiss Contact Office for European Research, Innovation and Education

Integrating omic technologies into public health research: Paolo Vineis – Professor of Environmental Epidemiology, Imperial College London, UK; Field Chief Editor, Frontiers in Public Health

Open drug discovery: Lee Wen Hwa – Director, Disease Foundations Network, Strategic Alliances, Structural Genomics Consortium, Oxford, UK

Text & data mining and health states modelling: Michael Rebhan – Senior Investigator, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Basel, Switzerland

11:15–13:15 Session 2: Cutting-edge technologies and services for data-intensive health research

Moderator: Fred Fenter – Executive Editor, Frontiers

FAIR data and knowledge management: Samuel Kerrien – Section Manager Data and Knowledge Engineering – Blue Brain Project/EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland

Data infrastructure : Christine Durinx – Associate Director, Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Lausanne, Switzerland

Research data and knowledge management: Ian Potter – Global Business Development Manager, Publishing & Associations, Clarivate Analytics, United Kingdom

Artificial intelligence in open access publishing: Mattia Albergante – Lead Product Manager, Frontiers, Lausanne, Switzerland

Text and data mining: Lucas Anastasiou – Project Officer, Knowledge Media Institute (KMI), The Open University, United Kingdom

14:15–16:15 Session 3: Achieving open research data in health – overcoming the EU policy, institutional, and regulatory challenges

Moderator: Monica Dietl – Senior Advisor,Science|Business

This session brings together policymakers and stakeholder representatives to identify the key challenges that Europe faces in expanding and leveraging open research data in health, and the policies necessary to address these.

Aspects likely to be covered include:

Designing the next EU Research & Innovation programme to ensure it best supports big data research in health according to the FAIR principles (whereby research results – publications and data – are Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable)

Specific considerations necessary for open research data in health with respect to privacy, security and public benefit (including the Public Sector Information Directive)

Achieving balance between data protection and open-ness to foster innovation (including the General Data Protection Regulation and the EU Copyright Reform)

Applications of the European Open Science Cloud (EOSC) in health research, and the actions necessary to realise these opportunities

Developing the researcher skills base necessary to ensure all EU member states can undertake and benefit from big data research in health

Engaging patients and citizens in data intensive health research for the benefit of society

Opening Keynote:

Cornelius Schmaltz, Head of Unit for Strategy, European Commission, DG Research and Innovation, Brussels, Belgium

Panelists_:_

_ DG CONNECT :_ Saila Rinne, Programme Officer, Unit Data Policy and Innovation, DG CONNECT, Luxembourg

Open Science Policy Platform (OSPP) : Eva Mendez, Young European Research Universities (YERUN), OSPP, Madrid, Spain

Public research funders & performers ****: Stephan Kuster, Secretary General, Science Europe, Brussels, Belgium

Patient groups : Tamás Bereczky, Coordinator EUPATI Germany, Patient Cluster lead IMI Big Data Project Harmony, Berlin, Germany

Research libraries: Jeannette Frey, Director BCU Lausanne, Vice-President LIBER, Lausanne, Switzerland

DG Research and Innovation****: Cornelius Schmaltz, Head of Unit for Strategy, European Commission, DG Research and Innovation, Brussels, Belgium

16:20–16:30 Close

16:30–18:00 Networking reception