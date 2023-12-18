Frontiers news
07 Jul 2017
Frontiers contributes to the shaping of Research & Innovation in Europe
The future of Europe and its economy is based on research and innovation. Over 700 scientists, innovators, business people and policy makers came together at the recent conference, Research & Innovation – Shaping our Future, hosted by Carlos Moedas, EU Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, to discuss the vision and recommendations proposed by a High Level Group on maximizing the impact of EU research and innovation programs. A range of visionary speakers, including Nobel Prize winners, major industry experts, researchers, innovators and policy makers, were invited to discuss how research and innovation could transform our economy and improve our society. Frontiers’ CEO Kamila Markram, along with Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust and Fabiola Gianotti, Director-General of CERN, were asked for their feedback on two specific recommendations within the report: Design the EU R&I program for greater impact Better capture and communicate impact During this session, Maintaining World Class Scientific Excellence, Frontiers CEO, Kamila Markram, proposed two key messages for consideration by the European Commission in the next framework program: A common vision Open Science A common vision to inspire researchers, industry and citizens. Markram recommended that a single European vision will inspire and unite its citizens. “Quality of […]