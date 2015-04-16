Structural Materials open for submissions

Structural Materials is a new specialty section available through the community-run open-access journals Frontiers in Materials and Frontiers in Built Environment.

The new section Structural Materials is led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof John L Provis, University of Sheffield, UK.

The mission of Structural Materials is to provide a forum for dissemination and active discussion of the most important advances in the fundamental and applied science of the key materials which comprise the built environment, and the societal and industrial infrastructure of the modern world. Included in this definition is the description of new techniques in materials science, engineering and manufacturing technology which can lead to the availability of innovative and sustainable new materials, structures and systems.We publish novel theoretical and experimental advances that aim to enhance the levels of scientific rigour and technological insight available to researchers and practitioners in the field of structural materials. The key criterion for acceptance is therefore the contribution of new, transferable scientific insight.

We aim to play a leading role in generating a fundamental shift in thinking in this field, enabling materials selection and specification to be based on a firm scientific foundation through the availability of cutting-edge research outcomes with direct links to application and societal impact. In order to achieve this, we promote research directed at understanding of structural characteristics of materials from the atomistic up to the macroscopic scale, and the essential roles played by these characteristics in defining performance, durability and sustainability.

The editorial board of the specialty Structural Materials is composed of the following Associate Editors:

Dr Carlos Chastre, Nova University of Lisbon, PortugalProf Huisu Chen, Southeast University, ChinaProf Gianmarco De Felice, Roma Tre University, ItalyDr Wenhui Duan, Monash University, AustraliaDr Andrew Heath, University of Bath, United KingdomPro. Maria Juenger, University of Texas at Austin, USADr Claire White, Princeton University, USADr Yu-Fei Wu, City University of Hong Kong, Hong KongProf Bradley Wynne, The University of Sheffield, United KingdomDr Bin Xu, Purdue University, US

