- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Robotic Control Systems open for submissions
Robotic Control Systems open for submissions
Robotic Control Systems is a new specialty section available through the community-run open-access journal Frontiers in Robotics and AI.
The new section Robotic Control Systems is led by Specialty Chief Editor Prof Gianluca Antonelli from the University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Italy.
This section addresses control aspects of robotic systems. “Robots” and “Control”, both interpreted in a wide sense, are fundamental actors of multiple aspects of our life, and the applications of robotic control systems are wide. We will take into consideration virtually any domain in which robots play a role; a non-exhaustive list of applications concerns industrial and service robotics, medical robotics, marine and spatial robotics, entertainment, search & rescue, monitoring, surveillance, agricultural, transportation and so on.
Following the natural interdisciplinary nature of industrial and advanced robotics, we welcome contribution addressing topics as: automatic control, computer science, mathematics, mechanical engineering, cognitive science, bio-inspired disciplines and so forth. However, the key word of this section is “control”; contribution of new, transferable scientific insight.
Part of the “Frontiers in” journal series, Frontiers in Robotics and AI offers:
– Interactive and collaborative review to ensure quality, rigor, and fairness
– World-class editorial boards for all specialty sections
– Open Access for maximum visibility and discoverability
– Advanced article-level analytics and demographics to track reach and impact, including social media buzz
– Fast publication, with an average of 84 days from submission to publication
– Editors and reviewers disclosed on all published articles for maximum transparency
– Commenting systems enabled on all articles to boost post-publication feedback
The editorial board of the Robotic Control Systems specialty is composed of the following Associate Editors:
Tommy Gravdahl, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway
Markus Wilhelm Achtelik, ETH Zurich, Switzerland
Antonio Manuel Pascoal, Instituto Superior Tecnico (IST), Portugal
Holger Voos, University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg
João Tasso Sousa, Porto University, Portugal
Sylvain Calinon, Idiap Research Institute, Switzerland
Ryan Neal Smith, Fort Lewis College, USA
Torsten Kroeger, Google, Inc., USA
Filippo Arrichiello, University of Cassino and Southern Lazio, Italy
Dezhen Song, Texas A&M University, USA
Giovanni Indiveri, Università del Salento (ISME node), Italy
Vincent Creuze, LIRMM, University of Montpellier
Nikola Miskovic, University of Zagreb Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing, Croatia
The “Frontiers in” journal series, supported by over 160,000 leading researchers worldwide, has already published 25,000 peer-reviewed articles across 50 journals, which receive 6 million views per month.
If you are interested in becoming a Review Editor for Robotic Control Systems, please contact: roboticsandai.editorial.office@frontiersin.org.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Anna Lukacs, PhD
Journal Manager, Frontiers in Robotics and AI
roboticsandai.editorial.office@frontiersin.org