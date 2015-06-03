- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Psychology articles in May 2015
Stress reactivity to an electronic version of the Trier Social Stress Test: a pilot studySage E. Hawn*, Lisa Paul, Suzanne Thomas, Stephanie Miller, and Ananda B. Amstadter
Working memory capacity and redundant information processing efficiencyMichael John Endres*, Joseph W. Houpt, Chris Donkin, and Peter Finn
First-generation students’ underperformance at university: the impact of the function of selectionMickaël Jury, Annique Smeding, and Céline Darnon*
Cognitive spare capacity: evaluation data and its association with comprehension of dynamic conversationsGitte Keidser*, Virginia Best, Katrina Freeston, and Alexandra Boyce
Examining the online reading behavior and performance of fifth-graders: evidence from eye-movement dataYao-Ting Sung, Ming-Da Wu*, Chun-Kuang Chen, and Kuo-En Chang
Impact of stimulus uncanniness on speeded responseKohske Takahashi*, Haruaki Fukuda, Kazuyuki Samejima, Katsumi Watanabe, and Kazuhiro Ueda
Polarity correspondence effect between loudness and lateralized response setSeah Chang, and Yang Seok Cho*
Syllogisms delivered in an angry voice lead to improved performance and engagement of a different neural system compared to neutral voiceKathleen Walton Smith, Laura-Lee Balkwill, Oshin Vartanian, and Vinod Goel*
Assessment of a model for achieving competency in administration and scoring of the WAIS-IV in postgraduate psychology studentsRachel Margaret Roberts*, and Melissa Davis
Somatic, but not cognitive-affective, symptoms are associated with reduced heart rate variability in individuals with dysphoriaSimone Messerotti Benvenuti*, Giulia Buodo, Rocco Mennella, and Daniela Palomba