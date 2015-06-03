Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Psychology articles in May 2015

Stress reactivity to an electronic version of the Trier Social Stress Test: a pilot studySage E. Hawn*, Lisa Paul, Suzanne Thomas, Stephanie Miller, and Ananda B. Amstadter

Working memory capacity and redundant information processing efficiencyMichael John Endres*, Joseph W. Houpt, Chris Donkin, and Peter Finn

First-generation students’ underperformance at university: the impact of the function of selectionMickaël Jury, Annique Smeding, and Céline Darnon*

Cognitive spare capacity: evaluation data and its association with comprehension of dynamic conversationsGitte Keidser*, Virginia Best, Katrina Freeston, and Alexandra Boyce

Examining the online reading behavior and performance of fifth-graders: evidence from eye-movement dataYao-Ting Sung, Ming-Da Wu*, Chun-Kuang Chen, and Kuo-En Chang

Impact of stimulus uncanniness on speeded responseKohske Takahashi*, Haruaki Fukuda, Kazuyuki Samejima, Katsumi Watanabe, and Kazuhiro Ueda

Polarity correspondence effect between loudness and lateralized response setSeah Chang, and Yang Seok Cho*

Syllogisms delivered in an angry voice lead to improved performance and engagement of a different neural system compared to neutral voiceKathleen Walton Smith, Laura-Lee Balkwill, Oshin Vartanian, and Vinod Goel*

Assessment of a model for achieving competency in administration and scoring of the WAIS-IV in postgraduate psychology studentsRachel Margaret Roberts*, and Melissa Davis

Somatic, but not cognitive-affective, symptoms are associated with reduced heart rate variability in individuals with dysphoriaSimone Messerotti Benvenuti*, Giulia Buodo, Rocco Mennella, and Daniela Palomba

Related Content

Post related info

June 03, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Psychology

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content