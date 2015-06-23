Frontiers | Science News

Looking for submissions in Microalgae Biology and Sustainable Applications

Frontiers in Plant Science is pleased to announce a new Research Topic entitled “Advances in microalgae biology and sustainable applications”.

This proposed collection of papers, hosted by Topic Editors Dr. Flavia Vischi Winck, Dr. Diego Mauricio Riaño-Pachón, and Prof. Dr. Telma Teixeira Franco, welcomes manuscripts describing or reviewing recent advances in basic microalgae biology, as well as more applied studies exploring microalgae as a sustainable source for bioremediation, synthesis of bioproducts, and development of bioenergy.

This fusion of basic and applied approaches in a single Frontiers Research Topic aims to bring researchers from both sectors together, fostering interaction to generate new strategies for a sustainable world.

In addition to the editors, all researchers at Brazilian institutions, several expert researchers in the field have already displayed interest in contributing and more potential authors are expected to join.

Manuscripts can be submitted to the journals Frontiers in Plant Science and Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology (Specialty Section Plant Biotechnology), directly through the Research Topic’s webpage.

Post related info

June 23, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Plant science

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals