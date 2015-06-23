Looking for submissions in Microalgae Biology and Sustainable Applications

Frontiers in Plant Science is pleased to announce a new Research Topic entitled “Advances in microalgae biology and sustainable applications”.

This proposed collection of papers, hosted by Topic Editors Dr. Flavia Vischi Winck, Dr. Diego Mauricio Riaño-Pachón, and Prof. Dr. Telma Teixeira Franco, welcomes manuscripts describing or reviewing recent advances in basic microalgae biology, as well as more applied studies exploring microalgae as a sustainable source for bioremediation, synthesis of bioproducts, and development of bioenergy.

This fusion of basic and applied approaches in a single Frontiers Research Topic aims to bring researchers from both sectors together, fostering interaction to generate new strategies for a sustainable world.

In addition to the editors, all researchers at Brazilian institutions, several expert researchers in the field have already displayed interest in contributing and more potential authors are expected to join.

Manuscripts can be submitted to the journals Frontiers in Plant Science and Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology (Specialty Section Plant Biotechnology), directly through the Research Topic’s webpage.