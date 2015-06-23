Frontiers Journals with Impact Factors

Latest update based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports (JCR), released in 2017 by Clarivate Analytics (f.k.a. Thomson Reurters). Read the full 2016-JCR analysis here.

June 15, 2017: With the latest release of the 2016 Journal Citation Reports (JCR) by Clarivate Analytics (f.k.a. Thomson Reuters), 24 Frontiers journals now have Impact Factors, up from 19 last year.

At Frontiers, while we recognize the interest of journal-level Impact Factors, we believe these should not be used to evaluate the merit of individual research articles and that they should be considered within the context of more precise measurements of impact. As a pioneer in publishing metrics, we will continue to provide and expand upon our suite of article-level metrics to provide a more complete way to assess each individual article.

Since 2008, the “Frontiers in” journal series has published over 64,000 peer-reviewed articles across 58 journals and over 432 academic disciplines.

Frontiers Impact Factors at a Glance

Coming soon: 2017 citation analysis