Frontiers Journals with Impact Factors

Latest update based on the 2016 Journal Citation Reports (JCR), released in 2017 by Clarivate Analytics (f.k.a. Thomson Reurters). Read the full 2016-JCR analysis here.

June 15, 2017: With the latest release of the 2016 Journal Citation Reports (JCR) by Clarivate Analytics (f.k.a. Thomson Reuters), 24 Frontiers journals now have Impact Factors, up from 19 last year.

At Frontiers, while we recognize the interest of journal-level Impact Factors, we believe these should not be used to evaluate the merit of individual research articles and that they should be considered within the context of more precise measurements of impact. As a pioneer in publishing metrics, we will continue to provide and expand upon our suite of article-level metrics to provide a more complete way to assess each individual article.

Since 2008, the “Frontiers in” journal series has published over 64,000 peer-reviewed articles across 58 journals and over 432 academic disciplines.

Frontiers Impact Factors at a Glance

Journal

IF 2016

Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience

4.504

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience

3.104

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology

4.300

Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience

4.555

Frontiers in Chemistry

3.994

Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience

1.821

Frontiers in Endocrinology

3.675

Frontiers in Genetics

3.789

Frontiers in Human Neuroscience

3.209

Frontiers in Immunology

6.429

Frontiers in Microbiology

4.076

Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience

5.076

Frontiers in Neural Circuits

3.005

Frontiers in Neuroanatomy

3.267

Frontiers in Neuroinformatics

3.870

Frontiers in Neurology

3.552

Frontiers in Neurorobotics

2.486

Frontiers in Neuroscience

3.566

Frontiers in Pediatrics

2.172

Frontiers in Pharmacology

4.400

Frontiers in Physiology

4.134

Frontiers in Plant Science

4.298

Frontiers in Psychiatry

3.532

Frontiers in Psychology

2.323

