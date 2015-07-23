Frontiers | Science News

  • Science News
  • Frontiers news
  • Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen e.V. (DZNE)

Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen e.V. (DZNE)

We are delighted to inform you that Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen e.V. (DZNE) is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers.

As a participating member in the agreement between Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft and Frontiers, Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen e.V. (DZNE) uses a fund to advance Article Publishing Fees for corresponding authors affiliated with the institution who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal. A 10% pre-payment discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable for publication, after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit the Library intranet site or email Andrea Ciocchetti at library@dzne.de

Update 29/01/18: The discount rate has been changed to 15%.

Related Content

Post related info

July 23, 2015

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content