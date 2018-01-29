Frontiers and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the German Aerospace Center (DLR) has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

The German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V., DLR) covers Article Processing Charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

The DLR has become a participating member in an agreement for open access publishing between the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren) and Frontiers, and as part of this agreement a 15% discount will be applied to APCs for articles by DLR-affiliated corresponding authors.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For more information, please email the DLR Library team at Bibliotheken@dlr.de.