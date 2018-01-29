Frontiers and the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, former Leibniz Institute of Marine Sciences (Leibniz-Institut für Meereswissenschaften, IFM-GEOMAR), has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

GEOMAR has become a participating member in an agreement for open access publishing between the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren) and Frontiers, and as part of this agreement a 15% discount will be applied to APCs for articles by GEOMAR-affiliated corresponding authors.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For more information, please visit the GEOMAR Library webpage or email Barbara Schmidt and Frau Heidi Düpow at bibliotheksleitung@geomar.de