Frontiers and the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (Alfred-Wegener-Institut Helmholtz-Zentrum für Polar- und Meeresforschung, AWI) has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

The AWI covers Article Processing Charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

The AWI has become a participating member in an agreement for open access publishing between the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren) and Frontiers, and as part of this agreement a 15% discount will be applied to APCs for articles by AWI-affiliated corresponding authors.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For more information, please visit the AWI library’s webpage or email Gudrun Witzler at library@awi.de.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

January 29, 2018

Related Content