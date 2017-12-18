Frontiers forms Open Access publishing agreement with Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ)

The Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (Helmholtz-Zentrum für Umweltforschung or UFZ) covers Article Processing Charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

The UFZ is a participating member in an agreement for Open Access publishing between the Helmholtz Association (Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft Deutscher Forschungszentren) and Frontiers, and as part of this agreement a 10% discount will be applied to APCs for articles by UFZ-affiliated corresponding authors.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts that may apply.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please visit the UFZ Library webpage or email Ilka Rudolf at ilka.rudolf@ufz.de

Update 29/01/18: The discount rate has been changed to 15%.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.