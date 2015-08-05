Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Plant Science articles in July 2015

Bimodal effect of hydrogen peroxide and oxidative events in nitrite-induced rapid root abscission by the water fern Azolla pinnataMichael F Cohen*, Sushma Gurung, Giovanni Birarda, Hoi-Ying N. Holman, and Hideo Yamasaki

Functional traits variation explains the distribution of Aextoxicon punctatum (Aextoxicaceae) in pronounced moisture gradients within fog-dependent forest fragmentsBeatriz Salgado-Negret*, Rafaella Canessa, Fernando Valladares, Juan J. Armesto, and Fernanda Pérez

Pollination triggers female gametophyte development in immature Nicotiana tabacum flowersMichael S. Brito, Lígia T. Bertolino, Viviani Cossalter, Andréa C. Quiapim, Henrique C. DePaoli, Gustavo Henrique Goldman, Simone P. Teixeira, and Maria Helena S. Goldman*

Maize miRNA and target regulation in response to hormone depletion and light exposure during somatic embryogenesisElva Carolina Chávez-Hernández, Naholi David Alejandri-Ramírez, Vasti Thamara Juárez-González, and Tzvetanka D. Dinkova*

Evaluation of the surface free energy of plant surfaces: toward standardizing the procedureVictoria Fernández*, and Mohamed Khayet*

Fructan synthesis, accumulation and polymer traits. I. Festulolium chromosome substitution linesJoe A Gallagher*, Andrew J Cairns, David Thomas, Adam Charlton, Peter Williams, and Lesley B. Turner

Acetylation of cell wall is required for structural integrity of the leaf surface and exerts a global impact on plant stress responsesMajse Nafisi, Maria Stranne, Lorenzo Fimognari, Susanna Atwell, Helle Juel Martens, Pai Rosager Pedas, Sara Fasmer Hansen, Christiane Nawrath, Henrik Vibe Scheller, Daniel J. Kliebenstein, and Yumiko Sakuragi*

Identification of a core set of rhizobial infection genes using data from single cell-typesDa-Song Chen, Cheng-Wu Liu, Sonali Roy, Donna Cousins, Nicola Stacey, and Jeremy Dale Murray*

Changing environmental conditions and applying organic fertilizers in Origanum vulgare L.Bernardo Murillo-Amador*, Luis Emiterio Morales-Prado, Enrique Troyo-Diéguez, Miguel Victor Córdoba-Matson, Luis Guillermo Hernández-Montiel, Edgar Omar Rueda-Puente, and Alejandra Nieto-Garibay

P5CDH affects the pathways contributing to Pro synthesis after ProDH activation by biotic and abiotic stress conditionsYanina Soledad Rizzi, Mariela Inés Monteoliva, Georgina Fabro, Carola Lucrecia Grosso, Laura Elena Laróvere, and María Elena Alvarez*

Related Content