Top Frontiers eBooks

We have just published our 250th eBook! To celebrate, here are the most popular eBooks from 2014 so far. All are free to download – happy reading!

The Cell and Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative diseases

Frontiers in Neurology

Edited by: Thomas M. Durcan and Heather L. Montie

Microbial enzymes that oxidize hydrocarbons

Frontiers in Microbiology

Edited by: Rachel N. Austin and Amy V. Callaghan

Decision-making in invertebrates

Frontiers in Neuroscience

Edited by: Björn BrembsAstrocytic-neuronal-astrocytic Pathway Selection for Formation and Degradation of Glutamate/GABA

Frontiers in Endocrinology

Edited by: Leif Hertz and Tiago B. RodriguesCellular Iron homeostasis and metabolism in plant

Frontiers in Plant Science

Edited by: Gianpiero Vigani, Khurram Bashir, Katrin Philippar, Jean-François Briat, Graziano Zocchi

Application of Proteomics for Improvement in Crop Protection/Artificial Regulation

Frontiers in Plant Science

Edited by: Setsuko Komatsu, Hans-Peter Mock, Pingfang Yang, Birte SvenssonPhloem: the integrative avenue for resource distribution; signalling and defence

Frontiers in Plant Science

Edited by: Aart J. E. van Bel, John W. Patrick, Gary A. Thompson, Jurriaan Ton, Biao Ding, Ykä Helariutta and Sylvie DinantThymus-derived; peripherally-derived and in vitro-induced T regulatory cells

Frontiers in Immunology

Edited by: Eyad ElkordResolution of inflammation: leukocytes and molecular pathways as potential therapeutic targets

Frontiers in Immunology

Edited by: Janos G. Filep

Mechanisms of Sterile Inflammation

Frontiers in Immunology

Edited by: Anna Rubartelli, Michael T. Lotze, Eicke Latz, Angelo A. Manfredi

July 03, 2014

