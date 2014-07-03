Top Frontiers eBooks

- Science News
We have just published our 250th eBook! To celebrate, here are the most popular eBooks from 2014 so far. All are free to download – happy reading!
The Cell and Molecular Biology of Neurodegenerative diseases
Frontiers in Neurology
Edited by: Thomas M. Durcan and Heather L. Montie
Microbial enzymes that oxidize hydrocarbons
Frontiers in Microbiology
Edited by: Rachel N. Austin and Amy V. Callaghan
Decision-making in invertebrates
Frontiers in Neuroscience
Edited by: Björn BrembsAstrocytic-neuronal-astrocytic Pathway Selection for Formation and Degradation of Glutamate/GABA
Frontiers in Endocrinology
Edited by: Leif Hertz and Tiago B. RodriguesCellular Iron homeostasis and metabolism in plant
Frontiers in Plant Science
Edited by: Gianpiero Vigani, Khurram Bashir, Katrin Philippar, Jean-François Briat, Graziano Zocchi
Application of Proteomics for Improvement in Crop Protection/Artificial Regulation
Frontiers in Plant Science
Edited by: Setsuko Komatsu, Hans-Peter Mock, Pingfang Yang, Birte SvenssonPhloem: the integrative avenue for resource distribution; signalling and defence
Frontiers in Plant Science
Edited by: Aart J. E. van Bel, John W. Patrick, Gary A. Thompson, Jurriaan Ton, Biao Ding, Ykä Helariutta and Sylvie DinantThymus-derived; peripherally-derived and in vitro-induced T regulatory cells
Frontiers in Immunology
Edited by: Eyad ElkordResolution of inflammation: leukocytes and molecular pathways as potential therapeutic targets
Frontiers in Immunology
Edited by: Janos G. Filep
Mechanisms of Sterile Inflammation
Frontiers in Immunology
Edited by: Anna Rubartelli, Michael T. Lotze, Eicke Latz, Angelo A. Manfredi
