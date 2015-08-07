Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Neurology articles in July 2015

Brain plasticity effects of neuromodulation against multiple sclerosis fatigueFranca Tecchio*, Andrea Cancelli, Carlo Cottone, Roberta Ferrucci, Maurizio Vergari, Giancarlo Zito, Patrizio Pasqualetti, Maria Maddalena Filippi, Anna Ghazaryan, Domenico Lupoi, Fenne M. Smits, Alessandro Giordani, Simone Migliore, Camillo Porcaro, Carlo Salustri, Paolo M. Rossini, and Alberto Priori

 The video head impulse test (vHIT) of semicircular canal function – age-dependent normative values of VOR gain in healthy subjectsLeigh A. McGarvie, Hamish G. MacDougall, G. Michael Halmagyi, Ann M. Burgess, Konrad P. Weber, and Ian S. Curthoys*

 Fronto-striatal atrophy in behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s diseaseMaxime Bertoux*, Claire O’Callaghan, Emma Flanagan, John R. Hodges, and Michael Hornberger

 Young women do it better: sexual dimorphism in temporal discriminationLaura Jane Williams, John S. Butler, Anna Molloy, Eavan McGovern, Ines Beiser, Okka Kimmich, Brendan Quinlivan, Sean O’Riordan, Michael Hutchinson* and Richard B. Reilly*

 Abnormal auditory gain in hyperacusis: investigation with a computational modelPeter U. Diehl, and Roland Schaette*

 DEC2-E4BP4 heterodimer represses the transcriptional enhancer activity of the EE element in the Per2 promoterShintaro Tanoue, Katsumi Fujimoto, Jihwan Myung, Fumiyuki Hatanaka, Yukio Kato, and Toru Takumi*

 Enhancement of cortical network activity in vitro and promotion of GABAergic neurogenesis by stimulation with an electromagnetic field with a 150 MHz carrier wave pulsed with an alternating 10 and 16 Hz modulationAlexandra Gramowski-Voß*, Hans-Joachim Schwertle, Anna-Maria Pielka, Luise Schultz, Anne Steder, Konstantin Jügelt, Jürgen Axmann and Wolfgang Pries

 Hemodynamic signal changes accompanying execution and imagery of swallowing in patients with dysphagia: a multiple single-case near-infrared spectroscopy studySilvia Erika Kober*, Günther Bauernfeind, Carina Woller, Magdalena Sampl, Peter Grieshofer, Christa Neuper and Guilherme Wood

 Chasing the effects of pre-analytical confounders – a multicenter study on CSF-AD biomarkersMaria João Leitão, Inês Baldeiras, Sanna-Kaisa Herukka, Maria Pikkarainen, Ville Leinonen, Anja Hviid Simonsen, Armand Perret-Liaudet, Anthony Fourier, Isabelle Quadrio, Pedro Mota Veiga and Catarina Resende de Oliveira*

 Improvement of touch sensation after stroke is associated with resting functional connectivity changesLouise C. Bannister, Sheila G. Crewther, Maria Gavrilescu and Leeanne M. Carey*

