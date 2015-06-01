- Science News
Most viewed Neurology articles in May 2015
Gene expression associated with early and late chronotypes in Drosophila melanogasterMirko Pegoraro, Emma Picot, Celia N. Hansen, Charalambos P. Kyriacou, Ezio Rosato, and Eran Tauber*
Dynamic changes in DNA methylation in ischemic toleranceRobert Meller*, Andrea Pearson, and Roger Simon
Extreme metal music and anger processingLeah Sharman, and Genevieve A. Dingle*
Audiometric characteristics of hyperacusis patientsJacqueline Sheldrake, Peter Diehl, and Roland Schaette*
CSF neurofilament light chain but not FLT3 ligand discriminates parkinsonian disordersMegan K. Herbert, Marjolein B. Aerts, Marijke Beenes, Niklas Norgren, Rianne A. J. Esselink, Bastiaan R. Bloem, H. Bea Kuiperij, and Marcel M. Verbeek*
A theoretical study on seasonalityChristoph Schmal*, Jihwan Myung, Hanspeter Herzel, and Grigory Bordyugov
Blood biomarkers in moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury: potential utility of a multimarker approach in characterizing outcomeAlex P. Di Battista*, John E. Buonora, Shawn G. Rhind, Michael G. Hutchison, Andrew J. Baker, Sandro B. Rizoli, Ramon Diaz-Arrastia, and Gregory P. Mueller
Functional and structural correlates of memory in patients with mesial temporal lobe epilepsyAlexander J. Barnett*, Min Tae M. Park, Jon Pipitone, M Mallar Chakravarty, and Mary Pat McAndrews
Efficacy of auditory training in elderly subjectsAline Albuquerque Morais*, Caroline Nunes Rocha-Muniz, and Eliane Schochat
Poorer cognitive performance in patients with essential tremor-Parkinson’s disease vs. patients with Parkinson’s diseaseElan D. Louis*, Brittany Rohl, Kathleen Collins, and Stephanie Cosentino