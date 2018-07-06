Journal impact: Frontiers in Neurology

Frontiers in Neurology is the world’s most-cited open-access journal in its field and ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Neurology continues to rank among the world’s top neurology journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s most-cited open-access journal in the JCR category of Clinical Neurology , with 1,582 citations in 2017 to 676 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 2nd most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore category of Clinical Neurology , with 2,564 citations in 2017 to 782 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

The world’s 4th most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore category of Neurology

Ranks in the 73rd percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Clinical Neurology category, with an Impact Factor of 3.508 (Figure 2)

Ranks in the 83rd CiteScore percentile in the Clinical Neurology category, with a CiteScore of 3.28 (Figure 2)

2,500 published articles to date

16,000 citations to date

10 million article views and downloads to date

Articles mentioned 840 times in the news to date

Articles mentioned 11,800 times on social media to date

Frontiers in Neurology: CiteScore and JCR-2017 academic journal ranking by citations

Figure 1: Analysis of the top 10 most-cited open-access journals in the JCR Clinical Neurology category (JCR-2017, released in 2018 by Clarivate Analytics) and CiteScore Clinical Neurology category (2017 edition, released in 2018 by Scopus, Elsevier). Bar plots show the total number of citations in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016 (JCR) and 2014, 2015 and 2016 (CiteScore), with Frontiers in Neurology in red. A total of 197 journals are listed in the Clinical Neurology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 14 are Open Access. A total of 332 journals are listed in the Clinical Neurology category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 65 are Open Access.

Frontiers in Neurology: 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore science journal rankings

Figure 2: Analysis of Impact Factor and CiteScore rankings in the JCR Clinical Neurology category and CiteScore Clinical Neurology category. Grey lines represent all journals in each category ranked by their 2017 Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles, with Frontiers in Neurology shown as a red dot. Impact Factor is the average number of citations received in 2017 to articles published in 2015 and 2016, while CiteScore represents average citations in 2017 to articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016. A total of 197 journals are listed in the Clinical Neurology category in the 2017 JCR edition, of which 14 are Open Access. A total of 332 journals are listed in the Clinical Neurology category in the 2017 CiteScore edition, of which 65 are Open Access; however the analysis here includes only those journals with a full three-year publication history, that is, with published articles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Neurology — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Irene Litvan and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.