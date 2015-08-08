Most viewed Immunology articles in July 2015

Mucosal immunity and B cells in teleosts: effect of vaccination and stressDavid Parra*, Felipe E. Reyes-Lopez and Lluis Tort

Preclinical assessment of viral vectored and protein vaccines targeting the Duffy-binding protein region II of Plasmodium vivaxSimone C. de Cassan, A. Rushdi Shakri, David Llewellyn, Sean C. Elias, Jee Sun Cho, Anna L. Goodman, Jing Jin, Alexander D. Douglas, Rossarin Suwanarusk, François H. Nosten, Laurent Rénia, Bruce Russell, Chetan E. Chitnis, and Simon J. Draper*

Regulation of T cell immunity in atopic dermatitis by microbes: the Yin and Yang of cutaneous inflammationTilo Biedermann*, Yuliya Skabytska, Susanne Kaesler and Thomas Volz

The evolution of the scavenger receptor cysteine-rich domain of the class A scavenger receptorsNicholas Yap, Fiona J. Whelan, Dawn M.E. Bowdish*, and Brian Golding*

Overexpression of bovine FcRn in mice enhances T-dependent immune responses by amplifying T helper cell frequency and germinal center enlargement in the spleenZita Schneider, Péter Károly Jani, Szikora Bence, Attila Végh, Dorottya Kövesdi, Attila Iliás, Judit Cervenak, Péter Balogh, István Kurucz, and Imre Kacskovics*

Intracellular transport routes for MHC class I and their relevance for antigen cross-presentationAimé Cézaire Adiko, Joel Babdor, Enric Gutiérrez-Martínez, Pierre Guermonprez and Loredana Saveanu*

Tasting Pseudomonas aeruginosa biofilms: human neutrophils express the bitter receptor T2R38 as sensor for the quorum sensing molecule N-(3-oxododecanoyl)-L-homoserine lactoneSusanne Maurer, Guido H. Wabnitz, Nadine A. Kahle, Sabine Stegmaier, Birgit Prior, Thomas Giese, Matthias Martin Gaida, Yvonne Samstag, and Gertrud Maria Hänsch*

Transcription factor T-bet in Atlantic salmon: characterization and gene expression in mucosal tissues during Aeromonas salmonicida infectionJaya Kumari, Zuobing Zhang, Trilochan Swain, Heng Chi, Cuijuan Niu, Jarl Bøgwald, and Roy Ambli Dalmo*

eIF2α confers cellular tolerance to S. aureus α-toxinGisela von Hoven, Claudia Neukirch, Sabine Füser, Maria Bidna Petrivna, Martina Meyenburg, Amable J. Rivas, Alexey Ryazanov, Randal J. Kaufman, Raffi V. Aroian*, and Matthias Husmann*

Genetic and environmental factors affecting TNF-α responses in relation to sudden infant death syndromeSophia M. Moscovis, Ann E. Gordon, Osama M. Al Madani, Maree Gleeson, Rodney J. Scott, Sharron T. Hall, Christine Burns, and Caroline Blackwell*