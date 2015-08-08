Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Oncology articles in July 2015

Pre-clinical models of diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomaKatherine L. Misuraca, Francisco J. Cordero and Oren J. Becher*

Dysuria following stereotactic body radiation therapy for prostate cancerEinsley-Marie Janowski, Thomas P. Kole, Leonard N. Chen, Joy S. Kim, Thomas M. Yung, Brian Timothy Collins, Simeng Suy, John H. Lynch, Anatoly Dritschilo and Sean P. Collins*

Overview of methods for overcoming hindrance to drug delivery to tumors, with special attention to tumor interstitial fluidGianfranco Baronzio*, Gurdev Parmar and Miriam Baronzio

Understanding the key to targeting the IGF axis in cancer: a biomarker assessmentKunal Amratlal Lodhia, Piyawan Tienchaiananda and Paul Haluska*

Range verification methods in particle therapy: underlying physics and Monte Carlo modelingAafke Christine Kraan*

Spontaneous transformation of murine oviductal epithelial cells: a model system to investigate the onset of fallopian-derived tumorsMichael P. Endsley, Georgette Moyle-Heyrman, Subbulakshmi Karthikeyan, Daniel D. Lantvit, David A. Davis, Jian-Jun Wei, and Joanna E. Burdette*

Modeling combined chemotherapy and particle therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancerMarco Durante*, Francesco Tommasino, and Shigeru Yamada

In vivo effects in melanoma of ROCK inhibition-induced FasL over-expressionIotefa Teiti, Florie Bertrand, Christine Pich, Rémi Gence, Isabelle Lajoie-Mazenc, Philippe Rochaix, Gilles Favre, and Anne-Françoise Tilkin-Mariamé*

HABP2 is a novel regulator of hyaluronan-mediated human lung cancer progressionTamara Mirzapoiazova, Nurbek Mambetsariev, Frances E. Lennon, Bolot Mambetsariev, Joshua E. Berlind, Ravi Salgia, and Patrick A. Singleton*

ROS accumulation by PEITC selectively kills ovarian cancer cells via UPR-mediated apoptosisYoon-Hee Hong, Md. Hafiz Uddin, Untek Jo, Boyun Kim, Jiyoung Song, Dong Hoon Suh, Hee Seung Kim  and Yong Sang Song*

Related Content

Post related info

August 08, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Oncology

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content