Most viewed Oncology articles in July 2015
Pre-clinical models of diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomaKatherine L. Misuraca, Francisco J. Cordero and Oren J. Becher*
Dysuria following stereotactic body radiation therapy for prostate cancerEinsley-Marie Janowski, Thomas P. Kole, Leonard N. Chen, Joy S. Kim, Thomas M. Yung, Brian Timothy Collins, Simeng Suy, John H. Lynch, Anatoly Dritschilo and Sean P. Collins*
Overview of methods for overcoming hindrance to drug delivery to tumors, with special attention to tumor interstitial fluidGianfranco Baronzio*, Gurdev Parmar and Miriam Baronzio
Understanding the key to targeting the IGF axis in cancer: a biomarker assessmentKunal Amratlal Lodhia, Piyawan Tienchaiananda and Paul Haluska*
Range verification methods in particle therapy: underlying physics and Monte Carlo modelingAafke Christine Kraan*
Spontaneous transformation of murine oviductal epithelial cells: a model system to investigate the onset of fallopian-derived tumorsMichael P. Endsley, Georgette Moyle-Heyrman, Subbulakshmi Karthikeyan, Daniel D. Lantvit, David A. Davis, Jian-Jun Wei, and Joanna E. Burdette*
Modeling combined chemotherapy and particle therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancerMarco Durante*, Francesco Tommasino, and Shigeru Yamada
In vivo effects in melanoma of ROCK inhibition-induced FasL over-expressionIotefa Teiti, Florie Bertrand, Christine Pich, Rémi Gence, Isabelle Lajoie-Mazenc, Philippe Rochaix, Gilles Favre, and Anne-Françoise Tilkin-Mariamé*
HABP2 is a novel regulator of hyaluronan-mediated human lung cancer progressionTamara Mirzapoiazova, Nurbek Mambetsariev, Frances E. Lennon, Bolot Mambetsariev, Joshua E. Berlind, Ravi Salgia, and Patrick A. Singleton*
ROS accumulation by PEITC selectively kills ovarian cancer cells via UPR-mediated apoptosisYoon-Hee Hong, Md. Hafiz Uddin, Untek Jo, Boyun Kim, Jiyoung Song, Dong Hoon Suh, Hee Seung Kim and Yong Sang Song*