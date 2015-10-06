Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Oncology articles in September 2015

Preclinical evaluation of intraoperative low-energy photon radiotherapy using spherical applicators in locally advanced prostate cancerFrançois Buge*, Sophie Chiavassa, Chloé Hervé, Jérôme Rigaud, Gregory Delpon and Stéphane Supiot

Use of a flexible inflatable multi-channel applicator for vaginal brachytherapy in the management of gynecologic cancerSamuel M. Shin, Tamara L. Duckworth, Benjamin T. Cooper, John P. Curtin, Peter B. Schiff, J. Keith DeWyngaert and Stella C. Lymberis*

Dosimetric effects of the interfraction variations during whole breast radiotherapy: a prospective studyJulian Jacob*, Steve Heymann, Isabelle Borget, Isabelle Dumas, Elyes Riahi, Pierre Maroun, Patrick Ezra, Elena Roberti, Sofia Rivera, Eric Deutsch and Céline Bourgier

Clinical application of multigene panels: challenges of next generation counseling and cancer risk managementThomas Paul Slavin*, Mariana Niell-Swiller, Ilana Solomon, Bita Nehoray, Christina Rybak, Kathleen R. Blazer and Jeffrey N. Weitzel

Screening for psychological distress in adult primary brain tumor patients and caregivers: considerations for cancer care coordinationWafa Trad, Eng-Siew Koh*, Maysaa Daher, Alanah Bailey, Marina Kastelan, Dianne Legge, Marcia Fleet, Grahame K. Simpson and Elizabeth Hovey

Resection followed by involved-field fractionated radiotherapy in the management of single brain metastasisSamuel M. Shin, Ralph E. Vatner, Moses Tam, John G. Golfinos, Ashwatha Narayana, Douglas Kondziolka and Joshua Seth Silverman*

Urethrogram-directed stereotactic body radiation therapy for clinically localized prostate cancer in patients with contraindications to magnetic resonance imagingIma Paydar, Brian S. Kim, Robyn A. Cyr, Harriss Rashid, Amna Anjum, Thomas M. Yung, Siyuan Lei, Brian T. Collins, Simeng Suy, Anatoly Dritschilo, John H. Lynch and Sean P. Collins*

A review: molecular aberrations within Hippo signaling in bone and soft-tissue sarcomasMichael D. Deel, Jenny J. Li, Lisa E. S. Crose and Corinne M. Linardic*

Detection of circulating tumor cells in non-small cell lung cancerAnnkathrin Hanssen, Sonja Loges, Klaus Pantel and Harriet Wikman*

Inhibition of immune checkpoints and vascular endothelial growth factor as combination therapy for metastatic melanoma: an overview of rationale, preclinical evidence, and initial clinical dataPatrick A. Ott*, F. Stephen Hodi and Elizabeth I. Buchbinder

October 06, 2015

Related Content