- Most viewed Neuroscience articles in September 2015
Asymmetric projections of the arcuate fasciculus to the temporal cortex underlie lateralized language function in the human brainShigetoshi Takaya*, Gina R. Kuperberg, Hesheng Liu, Douglas N. Greve, Nikos Makris and Steven M. Stufflebeam
Dopamine D4 receptor gene and religious affiliation correlate with dictator game altruism in males and not females: evidence for gender-sensitive gene x culture interactionYushi Jiang, Rachel Bachner-Melman, Soo Hong Chew* and Richard P. Ebstein*
Gender differences in human single neuron responses to male emotional facesMorgan Newhoff, David M. Treiman, Kris A. Smith and Peter N. Steinmetz*
Extracellular environment contribution to astrogliosis – lessons learned from a tissue engineered 3D model of the glial scarDaniela N. Rocha, José P. Ferraz-Nogueira, Cristina C. Barrias, João B. Relvas and Ana P. Pêgo*
Expression and function of Neuregulin 1 and its signaling system ERBB2/3 in the enteric nervous systemMartina Barrenschee*, Christina Lange, François Cossais, Jan-Hendrik Egberts, Thomas Becker, Thilo Wedel and Martina Böttner
Neuropeptide S- and Neuropeptide S receptor-expressing neuron populations in the human ponsCsaba Adori*, Swapnali Barde, Nenad Bogdanovic, Mathias Uhlen, Rainer R. Reinscheid, Gabor G. Kovacs and Tomas Hokfelt
Corticofugal projection patterns of whisker sensorimotor cortex to the sensory trigeminal nucleiJared B. Smith, Glenn D. R. Watson, Kevin D. Alloway, Cornelius Schwarz and Shubhodeep Chakrabarti*
Neurovascular Coupling: a parallel implementationKatharina Dormanns, Richard G. Brown and Tim David*
Can we resist another person’s gaze?Barbara F. M. Marino, Giovanni Mirabella*, Rossana Actis-Grosso, Emanuela Bricolo and Paola Ricciardelli
Switching between hands in a serial reaction time task: a comparison between young and old adultsMaike Hoff, Sabrina Trapp, Elisabeth Kaminski, Bernhard Sehm, Christopher J. Steele, Arno Villringer and Patrick Ragert*