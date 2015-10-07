Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Plant Science articles in September 2015

In silico study for diversing the molecular pathway of pigment formation: an alternative to manual coloring in cotton fibersAmmara Ahad*, Aftab Ahmad, Salahud Din, Abdul Q. Rao, Ahmad A. Shahid and Tayyab Husnain

Evaluation on the effectiveness of 2-deoxyglucose-6-phosphate phosphatase (DOGR1) gene as a selectable marker for oil palm (Elaeis guineensis Jacq.) embryogenic calli transformation mediated by Agrobacterium tumefaciensAbang Masli Dayang Izawati, Mat Yunus Abdul Masani, Ismail Ismanizan and Ghulam Kadir Ahmad Parveez*

Common protein sequence signatures associate with Sclerotinia borealis lifestyle and secretion in fungal pathogens of the SclerotiniaceaeThomas Badet, Rémi Peyraud and Sylvain Raffaele*

ROS-mediated enhanced transcription of CYP38 promotes the plant tolerance to high light stress by suppressing GTPase activation of PsbO2Yongqiang Wang, Lizhang Zeng and Da Xing*

Identification and characterization of miRNAs in ripening fruit of Lycium barbarum L. using high-throughput sequencingShaohua Zeng*, Yongliang Liu, Lizhu Pan, Alice Hayward and Ying Wang*

Proline accumulation and metabolism-related genes expression profiles in Kosteletzkya virginica seedlings under salt stressHongyan Wang, Xiaoli Tang, Honglei Wang and Hong-Bo Shao*

Comparative genomic analysis of duplicated homoeologous regions involved in the resistance of Brassica napus to stem cankerBerline Fopa Fomeju, Cyril Falentin, Gilles Lassalle, Maria J. Manzanares-Dauleux and Regine Delourme*

Global analysis of lysine acetylation in strawberry leavesXianping Fang, Wenyue Chen, Yun Zhao, Songlin Ruan, Hengmu Zhang, Chengqi Yan, Liang Jin, Lingling Cao, Jun Zhu, Huasheng Ma* and Zhongyi Cheng*

Partially dissecting the steady-state electron fluxes in Photosystem I in wild-type and pgr5 and ndh mutants of ArabidopsisJiancun Kou, Shunichi Takahashi, Da-Yong Fan, Murray R. Badger and Wah S. Chow*

A genome-wide analysis of the auxin/indole-3-acetic acid gene family in hexaploid bread wheat (Triticum aestivum L.)Linyi Qiao, Xiaojun Zhang, Xiao Han, Lei Zhang, Xin Li, Haixian Zhan, Jian Ma, Peigao Luo, Wenping Zhang, Lei Cui, Xiaoyan Li* and Zhijian Chang*

October 07, 2015

