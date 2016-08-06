Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Plant Science articles in July 2016

<p>resolution 150ppi</p>

Transient Expression of Candidatus Liberibacter Asiaticus Effector Induces Cell Death in Nicotiana benthamianaMarco Pitino, Cheryl M. Armstrong, Liliana M. Cano and Yongping Duan*

Identification of Putative RuBisCo Activase (TaRca1)—The Catalytic Chaperone Regulating Carbon Assimilatory Pathway in Wheat (Triticum aestivum) under the Heat StressRanjeet R. Kumar, Suneha Goswami, Khushboo Singh, Kavita Dubey, Shweta Singh, Renu Sharma, Neeraj Verma, Yugal K. Kala, Gyanendra K. Rai, Monendra Grover, Dwijesh C. Mishra, Bhupinder Singh, Himanshu Pathak, Viswanathan Chinnusamy, Anil Rai and Shelly Praveen

Transcription of TIR1-Controlled Genes Can be Regulated within 10 Min by an Auxin-Induced Process. Can TIR1 be the Receptor?Corinna Labusch, Yunus Effendi, Martin Fulda and Günther F. E. Scherer*

Non-targeted Metabolomics in Diverse Sorghum Breeding Lines Indicates Primary and Secondary Metabolite Profiles Are Associated with Plant Biomass Accumulation and PhotosynthesisMarie F. Turner, Adam L. Heuberger, Jay S. Kirkwood, Carl C. Collins, Edward J. Wolfrum, Corey D. Broeckling, Jessica E. Prenni and Courtney E. Jahn*

Physiological Degradation of Pectin in Papaya Cell Walls: Release of Long Chains Galacturonans Derived from Insoluble Fractions during Postharvest Fruit RipeningSamira B. R. do Prado, Paulo R. Melfi, Victor C. Castro-Alves, Sabrina G. Broetto, Elias S. Araújo, João R. O. do Nascimento and João P. Fabi*

Partial Activation of SA- and JA-Defensive Pathways in Strawberry upon Colletotrichum acutatum InteractionFrancisco Amil-Ruiz, José Garrido-Gala, José Gadea, Rosario Blanco-Portales, Antonio Muñoz-Mérida, Oswaldo Trelles, Berta de los Santos, Francisco T. Arroyo, Ana Aguado-Puig, Fernando Romero, José-Ángel Mercado, Fernando Pliego-Alfaro, Juan Muñoz-Blanco and José L. Caballero*

Response of Soil Properties and Microbial Communities to Agriculture: Implications for Primary Productivity and Soil Health IndicatorsPankaj Trivedi*, Manuel Delgado-Baquerizo, Ian C. Anderson and Brajesh K. Singh

Geminivirus-Mediated Genome Editing in Potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) Using Sequence-Specific NucleasesNathaniel M. Butler, Nicholas J. Baltes, Daniel F. Voytas and David S. Douches*

Mitigation of NaCl Stress by Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi through the Modulation of Osmolytes, Antioxidants and Secondary Metabolites in Mustard (Brassica juncea L.) PlantsMaryam Sarwat, Abeer Hashem, Mohammad A. Ahanger, Elsayed F. Abd_Allah, A. A. Alqarawi, Mohammed N. Alyemeni, Parvaiz Ahmad* and Salih Gucel

Nutritional and Sensory Evaluation of Injera Prepared from tef and Eragrostis curvula (Schrad.) Nees. Flours with Sorghum BlendsHabteab M. Ghebrehiwot*, Hussein A. Shimelis, Kevin P. Kirkman, Mark D. Laing and Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi

Related Content

Post related info

August 06, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Plant science

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content