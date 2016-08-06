- Science News
Most viewed Plant Science articles in July 2016
Transient Expression of Candidatus Liberibacter Asiaticus Effector Induces Cell Death in Nicotiana benthamianaMarco Pitino, Cheryl M. Armstrong, Liliana M. Cano and Yongping Duan*
Identification of Putative RuBisCo Activase (TaRca1)—The Catalytic Chaperone Regulating Carbon Assimilatory Pathway in Wheat (Triticum aestivum) under the Heat StressRanjeet R. Kumar, Suneha Goswami, Khushboo Singh, Kavita Dubey, Shweta Singh, Renu Sharma, Neeraj Verma, Yugal K. Kala, Gyanendra K. Rai, Monendra Grover, Dwijesh C. Mishra, Bhupinder Singh, Himanshu Pathak, Viswanathan Chinnusamy, Anil Rai and Shelly Praveen
Transcription of TIR1-Controlled Genes Can be Regulated within 10 Min by an Auxin-Induced Process. Can TIR1 be the Receptor?Corinna Labusch, Yunus Effendi, Martin Fulda and Günther F. E. Scherer*
Non-targeted Metabolomics in Diverse Sorghum Breeding Lines Indicates Primary and Secondary Metabolite Profiles Are Associated with Plant Biomass Accumulation and PhotosynthesisMarie F. Turner, Adam L. Heuberger, Jay S. Kirkwood, Carl C. Collins, Edward J. Wolfrum, Corey D. Broeckling, Jessica E. Prenni and Courtney E. Jahn*
Physiological Degradation of Pectin in Papaya Cell Walls: Release of Long Chains Galacturonans Derived from Insoluble Fractions during Postharvest Fruit RipeningSamira B. R. do Prado, Paulo R. Melfi, Victor C. Castro-Alves, Sabrina G. Broetto, Elias S. Araújo, João R. O. do Nascimento and João P. Fabi*
Partial Activation of SA- and JA-Defensive Pathways in Strawberry upon Colletotrichum acutatum InteractionFrancisco Amil-Ruiz, José Garrido-Gala, José Gadea, Rosario Blanco-Portales, Antonio Muñoz-Mérida, Oswaldo Trelles, Berta de los Santos, Francisco T. Arroyo, Ana Aguado-Puig, Fernando Romero, José-Ángel Mercado, Fernando Pliego-Alfaro, Juan Muñoz-Blanco and José L. Caballero*
Response of Soil Properties and Microbial Communities to Agriculture: Implications for Primary Productivity and Soil Health IndicatorsPankaj Trivedi*, Manuel Delgado-Baquerizo, Ian C. Anderson and Brajesh K. Singh
Geminivirus-Mediated Genome Editing in Potato (Solanum tuberosum L.) Using Sequence-Specific NucleasesNathaniel M. Butler, Nicholas J. Baltes, Daniel F. Voytas and David S. Douches*
Mitigation of NaCl Stress by Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi through the Modulation of Osmolytes, Antioxidants and Secondary Metabolites in Mustard (Brassica juncea L.) PlantsMaryam Sarwat, Abeer Hashem, Mohammad A. Ahanger, Elsayed F. Abd_Allah, A. A. Alqarawi, Mohammed N. Alyemeni, Parvaiz Ahmad* and Salih Gucel
Nutritional and Sensory Evaluation of Injera Prepared from tef and Eragrostis curvula (Schrad.) Nees. Flours with Sorghum BlendsHabteab M. Ghebrehiwot*, Hussein A. Shimelis, Kevin P. Kirkman, Mark D. Laing and Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi