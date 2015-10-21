- Science News
- Life sciences
- Join us in Iguazú Falls, Brazil at the 11th International Congress of Plant Molecular Biology (IPMB 2015)
Going to IPMB 2015 in Iguazú Falls, Brazil? Meet Frontiers at the 11th International Congress of Plant Molecular Biology this October 25 – 30!
Come chat with us about Open Access publishing, interactive peer-review, becoming an editor, or about hosting your very own Research Topic!
![](https://i0.wp.com/blog.frontiersin.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/ex-rt-plant.png#metadata={"contentType":"componentImageLink","href":"http://journal.frontiersin.org/researchtopic/1446/molecular-basis-of-fruit-development","id":"2166","ariaLabel":"ex RT plant"})
With a Research Topic, you can spotlight your very own research area by editing a collection of cutting-edge peer-reviewed articles. Take a look at this successful Research Topic in Frontiers in Plant Science: Molecular basis of fruit development has had over 25’000 views and is available as a freely downloadable e-book!
You can learn more about Research Topics in this brochure.
We are looking forward to seeing you at IPMB 2015!