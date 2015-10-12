Frontiers | Science News

Frontiers in Plant Science at International Congress of Plant Molecular Biology in Brazil

Frontiers in Plant Science (FiPS) is off to Brazil from October 25 – 29 for the triennial International Plant Molecular Biology meeting, held this year at Iguazú Falls.

If you’re attending the 11th International Congress of Plant Molecular Biology (IPMB 2015) in Brazil this month, we’d love to see you at the Frontiers booth.

Stop by to learn more about Frontiers in Plant Science — the third-largest journal overall in plant science, and ranked first for volume and impact factor among Open Access titles — or to meet the chief editors of the Plant Evolution and Development, Plant Metabolism and Chemodiversity, and Plant Systems and Synthetic Biology sections.

We’ll have flyers, giveaways, and more, and will be happy to talk to you about joining our editorial board, hosting a Research Topic, our innovative interactive peer-review system and more.

We look forward to meeting you at booth 10 in the exhibitors’ area, October 25 – 29! You can also find us on Twitter @FrontPlantSci

Related Content

Post related info

October 12, 2015

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Life sciences

Related Subjects

Plant science

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content