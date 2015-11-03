actúaLoop challenges tech entrepreneurs to develop new APIs for Loop

Loop, the research network powered by Frontiers, has collaborated with the Center of Support for Technological Innovation (CAIT) of the Technical University of Madrid to launch actúaLoop – a competition for entrepreneurs and technical teams. The competition’s goal is to develop ideas which utilize Loop’s APIs by creating innovative applications around the academic and publishing industry.

The teams with the 10 best ideas will have the chance to further develop their concept during an incubation phase. Participants can have access to business angels, potential job opportunities in an exciting multinational environment and a 5000€ cash prize for the winning team.

“This is a great opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to develop something that the academic world has been asking for,” said Chantelle Rijs, Loop Project Lead at Frontiers. “We’re excited to be collaborating with CAIT and UPM on this competition and can’t wait to work with the teams.”

Frontiers’ award-winning IT team will be providing mentorship along the way to help the university teams develop their ideas, providing them real-world experience and the chance to see their idea move from concept into reality.

To participate in the competition, candidates must submit their ideas before January 7, 2016. The ideas should be related to research networks, publishers and universities to create innovative products.

The competition is open to teams composed of faculty members and/or graduate students (master or doctoral students) from the Technical University of Madrid.

To complete an application, visit: www.upm.es/actualoop

For questions please email: actualoop@upm.es