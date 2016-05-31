Frontiers | Science News

ActúaLoop awards celebrate innovation in Research Social Networks

The First Awards Ceremony for innovation in research social networks, ActúaLoop, will take place on 23 June in Madrid.

ActuaLoop was set up by Loop, the research network powered by Frontiers, and the Center of Support for Technological Innovation (CAIT) of the Technical University of Madrid.

Teams from the Technical University of Madrid were given the opportunity to develop ideas which utilized Loop’s APIs by creating innovative applications around the academic and publishing industry.

Six ideas were then chosen to compete for the top three prizes:

  • First prize: €5,000

  • Second prize: €3,000

  • Third prize: €2,000

At the ceremony teams will be awarded and be given the opportunity to network with investors, businesses and more to help them expand on their ideas and projects in future.

Frontiers’ award-winning IT team provided mentorship along the way to help the university teams develop their ideas, providing them real-world experience and the chance to see their idea move from concept into reality.

Register your attendance here.

Related Content

Post related info

May 31, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content