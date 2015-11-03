FLOWCHART: Should I take on this review assignment?

By Chloe Schmidt and Katherine Lawson

You’ve just received an invitation to review a manuscript. Coincidentally, your expertise matches perfectly with its content!

But before you go ahead and accept the invitation, there are a few other things to consider: for one, is there something that could interfere with your objectivity as a reviewer? For that matter, what’s considered a conflict of interest at Frontiers?

Here’s a fun flowchart to help clarify whether you, as a reviewer, have any potential conflicts of interest with the authors (or editor) of a manuscript. If you find yourself in a situation where you answer yes to any of the questions below, do us a favor and drop the Editorial Office an email. Otherwise, happy reviewing!