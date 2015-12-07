Most viewed Neurology articles in November 2015

Altered Amygdala Connectivity in Individuals with Chronic Traumatic Brain Injury and Comorbid Depressive SymptomsKihwan Han*, Sandra B. Chapman and Daniel C. Krawczyk

Plasma 24-metabolite Panel Predicts Preclinical Transition to Clinical Stages of Alzheimer’s DiseaseMassimo S. Fiandaca, Xioagang Zhong, Amrita K. Cheema, Michael H. Orquiza, Swathi Chidambaram, Ming T. Tan, Carole Roan Gresenz, Kevin T. FitzGerald, Michael A. Nalls, Andrew B. Singleton, Mark Mapstone and Howard J. Federoff*

Structural Connectivity is Differently Altered in Dementia with Lewy Body and Alzheimer’s DiseaseStefano Delli Pizzi, Raffaella Franciotti, John-Paul Taylor, Roberto Esposito, Armando Tartaro, Astrid Thomas, Marco Onofrj and Laura Bonanni*

Early Shifts of Brain Metabolism by Caloric Restriction Preserve White Matter Integrity and Long-Term Memory in Aging MiceJanet Guo, Vikas Bakshi and Ai-Ling Lin*

High-Frequency Repetitive Sensory Stimulation as Intervention to Improve Sensory Loss in Patients with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome IMarianne David*, Hubert R. Dinse*, Tina Mainka, Martin Tegenthoff and Christoph Maier

The Virtual Brain: Modeling Biological Correlates of Recovery after Chronic StrokeMaria Inez Falcon, Jeffrey D. Riley, Viktor Jirsa, Anthony R. McIntosh, Ahmed D. Shereen, E. Elinor Chen and Ana Solodkin*

Frequency of Direct Funduscopy Upon Initial Encounters for Patients with Headaches, Altered Mental Status, and Visual Changes: A Pilot Study.Esteban Golombievski, Michael w. Doerrler*, Sean D. Ruland, Matthew A. McCoyd and Jose Biller

Brain Injury Impairs Working Memory and Prefrontal Circuit FunctionColin J. Smith, Guoxiang Xiong, Jaclynn A. Elkind, Brendan Putnam and Akiva S. Cohen*

Functional Connectivity of EEG Signals Under Laser Stimulation in MigraineMarina de Tommaso*, Gabriele Trotta, Eleonora Vecchio, Katia Ricci, Frederik Van de Steen, Anna Montemurno, Marta Lorenzo, Daniele Marinazzo, Roberto Bellotti and Sebastiano Stramaglia

MicroRNAs 99b-5p/100-5p Regulated by Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress are Involved in Abeta-Induced PathologiesXiaoyang Ye, Hongxue Luo, Yan Chen, Qi Wu, Yi Xiong, Jinyong Zhu, Yarui Diao, Zhenguo Wu, Jianting Miao and Jun Wan*