- Most viewed Psychology articles in November 2015
Working Memory Training is Associated with Long Term Attainments in Math and ReadingStina Söderqvist* and Sissela Bergman Nutley
Cueing Musical Emotions: An Empirical Analysis of 24-piece Sets by Bach and Chopin Documents Parallels with Emotional SpeechMatthew Poon and Michael Schutz*
Ghost-in-the-Machine Reveals Human Social Signals for Human-Robot InteractionSebastian Loth*, Katharina Jettka, Manuel Giuliani and Jan P. de Ruiter
Inter-Group Conflict and Cooperation: Field Experiments Before, During and After Sectarian Riots in Northern IrelandAntonio S. Silva* and Ruth Mace
Genetic Factors of Individual Differences in Decision Making in Economic Behavior: A Japanese Twin Study Using the Allais ProblemChizuru Shikishima*, Kai Hiraishi, Shinji Yamagata, Juko Ando and Mitsuhiro Okada
Rhythmic Effects of Syntax Processing in Music and LanguageHarim Jung, Samuel Sontag, YeBin S. Park and Psyche Loui*
Neural Processing of Emotions in Traumatized Children Treated with Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing Therapy: A hdEEG StudyCristina Trentini*, Marco Pagani, Piercarlo Fania, Anna Maria Speranza, Giampaolo Nicolais, Alessandra Sibilia, Lucio Inguscio, Anna Rita Verardo, Isabel Fernandez and Massimo Ammaniti
When Deception Becomes Easy: The Effects of Task Switching and Goal Neglect on the Truth Proportion EffectBram Van Bockstaele, Christine Wilhelm, Ewout Meijer, Evelyne Debey and Bruno Verschuere*
Is the Motor System Necessary for Processing Action and Abstract Emotion Words? Evidence from Focal Brain LesionsFelix R. Dreyer*, Dietmar Frey, Sophie Arana, Sarah von Saldern, Thomas Picht, Peter Vajkoczy and Friedemann Pulvermüller*
Americans Still Overestimate Social Class Mobility: A Pre-Registered Self-ReplicationMichael W. Kraus*