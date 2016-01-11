Frontiers | Science News

Most viewed Psychology articles in December 2015

The Role of Environmental Factors on Sleep Patterns and School Performance in AdolescentsDagmara Dimitriou*, Frances Le Cornu Knight* and Patrick Milton

Giving Good Directions: Order of Mention Reflects Visual SalienceAlasdair D. F. Clarke*, Micha Elsner and Hannah Rohde

Odor Perception in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Its Relationship to Food NeophobiaAnne-Claude Luisier, Genevieve Petitpierre, Camille Ferdenzi, Annick Clerc-Berod, Agnes Giboreau, Catherine Rouby and Moustafa Bensafi*

The Moral Self-Image Scale: Measuring and Understanding the Malleability of the Moral SelfJennifer Jordan*, Marijke C. Leliveld and Ann Tenbrunsel

Practicing What We Preach: Investigating the Role of Social Support in Sport Psychologists’ Well-BeingHannah M. McCormack, Tadhg E. MacIntyre*, Deirdre O’Shea, Mark J. Campbell and Eric R. Igou

Does Music Training Enhance Literacy Skills? A Meta-AnalysisReyna L. Gordon*, Hilda M. Fehd and Bruce D. McCandliss

Theory of Mind and the Whole Brain Functional Connectivity: Behavioral and Neural Evidences with the Amsterdam Resting State QuestionnaireAntonella Marchetti, Francesca Baglio, Isa Costantini, Ottavia Dipasquale, Federica Savazzi, Raffaello Nemni, Francesca Sangiuliano Intra, Semira Tagliabue, Annalisa Valle, Davide Massaro and Ilaria Castelli*

Latent Fairness in Adults’ Relationship-Based Moral JudgmentsJian Hao, Yanchun Liu* and Jiafeng Li

Linguistic and Cognitive Skills in Sardinian–Italian Bilingual ChildrenMaria Garraffa*, Madeleine Beveridge and Antonella Sorace

Explicit Instructions Increase Cognitive Costs of Deception in Predictable Social ContextMarcel Falkiewicz*, Justyna Sarzynska, Justyna Babula, Iwona Szatkowska, Anna Grabowska and Edward Necka

Related Content

Post related info

January 11, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Most viewed (historic)

Psychology

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content