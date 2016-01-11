- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Most viewed Psychology articles in December 2015
Most viewed Psychology articles in December 2015
The Role of Environmental Factors on Sleep Patterns and School Performance in AdolescentsDagmara Dimitriou*, Frances Le Cornu Knight* and Patrick Milton
Giving Good Directions: Order of Mention Reflects Visual SalienceAlasdair D. F. Clarke*, Micha Elsner and Hannah Rohde
Odor Perception in Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Its Relationship to Food NeophobiaAnne-Claude Luisier, Genevieve Petitpierre, Camille Ferdenzi, Annick Clerc-Berod, Agnes Giboreau, Catherine Rouby and Moustafa Bensafi*
The Moral Self-Image Scale: Measuring and Understanding the Malleability of the Moral SelfJennifer Jordan*, Marijke C. Leliveld and Ann Tenbrunsel
Practicing What We Preach: Investigating the Role of Social Support in Sport Psychologists’ Well-BeingHannah M. McCormack, Tadhg E. MacIntyre*, Deirdre O’Shea, Mark J. Campbell and Eric R. Igou
Does Music Training Enhance Literacy Skills? A Meta-AnalysisReyna L. Gordon*, Hilda M. Fehd and Bruce D. McCandliss
Theory of Mind and the Whole Brain Functional Connectivity: Behavioral and Neural Evidences with the Amsterdam Resting State QuestionnaireAntonella Marchetti, Francesca Baglio, Isa Costantini, Ottavia Dipasquale, Federica Savazzi, Raffaello Nemni, Francesca Sangiuliano Intra, Semira Tagliabue, Annalisa Valle, Davide Massaro and Ilaria Castelli*
Latent Fairness in Adults’ Relationship-Based Moral JudgmentsJian Hao, Yanchun Liu* and Jiafeng Li
Linguistic and Cognitive Skills in Sardinian–Italian Bilingual ChildrenMaria Garraffa*, Madeleine Beveridge and Antonella Sorace
Explicit Instructions Increase Cognitive Costs of Deception in Predictable Social ContextMarcel Falkiewicz*, Justyna Sarzynska, Justyna Babula, Iwona Szatkowska, Anna Grabowska and Edward Necka