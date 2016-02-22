- Science News
- Frontiers news
- Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Universität Leipzig
Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Universität Leipzig
We are delighted to inform you that Universität Leipzig holds a Central Invoicing agreement with Frontiers.
Universität Leipzig, will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any of the Frontiers journals.
For further information, requirements and whether you qualify for funding, please visit Open Access at Universität Leipzig or contact openaccess@ub.uni-leipzig.de