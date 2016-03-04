- Science News
- Most viewed Neuroscience articles in February 2016
Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation Modulates Neuronal Activity and Learning in Pilot TrainingJaehoon Choe, Brian A. Coffman, Dylan T. Bergstedt, Matthias D. Ziegler and Matthew E. Phillips*
Whole-Brain Mapping of Neuronal Activity in the Learned Helplessness Model of DepressionYongsoo Kim, Zinaida Perova, Martine M. Mirrione, Kith Pradhan, Fritz A. Henn, Stephen Shea, Pavel Osten and Bo Li*
The Effects of Tai Chi Practice on Intermuscular Beta Coherence and the Rubber Hand IllusionCatherine E. Kerr*, Uday Agrawal and Sandeep Nayak
The Development of Shared Liking of Representational but not Abstract Art in Primary School Children and Their Justifications for LikingPaul Rodway*, Julie Kirkham, Astrid Schepman, Jordana Lambert and Anastasia Locke
Effective Connectivity within the Default Mode Network: Dynamic Causal Modeling of Resting-State fMRI DataMaksim G. Sharaev*, Viktoria V. Zavyalova, Vadim L. Ushakov, Sergey I. Kartashov and Boris M. Velichkovsky
EMOTICOM: A Neuropsychological Test Battery to Evaluate Emotion, Motivation, Impulsivity, and Social CognitionAmy R. Bland, Jonathan P. Roiser, Mitul A. Mehta, Thea Schei, Heather Boland, Daniel K. Campbell-Meiklejohn, Richard A. Emsley, Marcus R. Munafo, Ian S. Penton-Voak, Ana Seara-Cardoso, Essi Viding, Valerie Voon, Barbara J. Sahakian, Trevor W. Robbins and Rebecca Elliott*
Fluoxetine Requires the Endfeet Protein Aquaporin-4 to Enhance Plasticity of Astrocyte ProcessesBarbara Di Benedetto*, Victoria A. Malik, Salina Begum, Lena Jablonowski, Gabriela B. Gómez-González, Inga D. Neumann and Rainer Rupprecht
Bicycling and Walking are Associated with Different Cortical Oscillatory DynamicsLena Storzer*, Markus Butz, Jan Hirschmann, Omid Abbasi, Maciej Gratkowski, Dietmar Saupe, Alfons Schnitzler and Sarang S. Dalal
Group Intensive Cognitive Activation in Patients with Major or Mild Neurocognitive DisorderSimonetta Panerai*, Domenica Tasca, Sabrina Musso, Valentina Catania, Federica Ruggeri, Alberto Raggi, Stefano Muratore, Giuseppina Prestianni, Cinzia Bonforte and Raffaele Ferri
Involvement of the Ventrolateral Prefrontal Cortex in Learning Others’ Bad Reputations and Indelible DistrustAtsunobu Suzuki*, Yuichi Ito, Sachiko Kiyama, Mitsunobu Kunimi, Hideki Ohira, Jun Kawaguchi, Hiroki C. Tanabe and Toshiharu Nakai