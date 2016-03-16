Frontiers | Science News

USA Science and Engineering Festival

Frontiers for Young Minds is proud to be an Official Partner of the 4th USA Science & Engineering Festival, to be held April 16-17, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

What is the universe made of? Why did dinosaurs go extinct? What do magic tricks and hip-hop have to with math? What will be the next medical breakthrough? What does baseball have to do with physics? Find out at the 4th USA Science & Engineering Festival Expo where more than 350,000 K-12 students and parents, over 5,000 teachers and over 3,000 STEM professionals will experience the largest celebration of STEM!

Participants include more than 1,000 of the world’s leading professional scientific and engineering societies, universities, government agencies, high tech corporations and STEM outreach and community organizations.

The two-day Expo is perfect for teens, children and their families, and anyone with a curious mind who is looking for a weekend of fun and discovery. Meet science celebrities like Grammy Award-winning alternative music band “They Might Be Giants!” and  Bill Nye the Science Guy!

On Thursday April 14, 2016 middle and high school students will have a chance to view presentations from the most inspiring STEM professionals at the 3rd X-STEM Extreme Symposium!

And Sneak Peek Friday, open to schools, homeschoolers and military families, returns on Friday April 15, 2016!

For more information, visit www.usasciencefestival.org

Related Content

Post related info

March 16, 2016

FC

Frontiers Communications

Editor

Post categories

Young Minds

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content